Emily Grandson joins Essentia Health St Mary’s-Heart and Vascular Center

The Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center welcomes Emily Grandson, an advanced practice registered nurse and certified nurse practitioner specializing in Cardiology.
“As an employee of Essentia for the last 16 years, I consider this health system a second home, and I am very proud of the variety of specialized care we provide,” said Grandson.
The former cardiovascular ICU nurse furthered her education to expand her knowledge so she could provide specialized care alongside highly respected and capable teams that strive to improve patients’ lives. She received her education from Minnesota State University-Mankato and is certified in family practice and critical care medicine.
“My job is to help patients and their families understand their disease process, explore options to address the problem and come up with a plan so they can get back to living a healthy lifestyle,” said Grandson.