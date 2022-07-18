Elder care specialist Alexis White joins Essentia Health-Virginia Clinic

The Essentia Health-Virginia Clinic is proud to welcome certified physician assistant Alexis White to the elder care team. Growing up in rural Wisconsin, White said she knows just how important quality health care can be in small towns.
“I was drawn to Essentia because its mission statement, values and belief systems are directly linked to how I plan to provide patient care,” said White. “Working in Virginia allows me to provide essential care in a rural setting to promote community health.”
White received her education from the College of St. Scholastica. She has experience as a certified nursing assistant at an assisted living home and a nursing home.
“I am a very compassionate and dedicated person who utilizes teamwork and collaboration to provide the most evidence-based practice I can for patients and their families,” said White.