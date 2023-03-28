Dumm, Peterson join St. Luke's

Physician Assistant Christine Dumm, PA-C, is joining St. Luke’s Obstetrics & Gynecology Associates.
Dumm earned her Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies Degree from the College of St. Scholastica. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology Exercise Medicine degree from the University of New Hampshire, Durham. She is board certified as a physician assistant by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants.
Dumm’s areas of interest include contraception education and management, infection screening and treatment, abnormal bleeding or pelvic pain, and routine obstetrics and gynecology screenings.
Certified Nurse Practitioner Rebecca Peterson, APRN, CNP, is joining St. Luke’s Community Care Team.
Peterson, who is from Duluth, earned her Master of Science Family Nurse Practitioner degree from the University of St. Francis, Joliet, Ill.. Her areas of interest include family practice and geriatrics.
St. Luke’s Community Care Team provides care to St. Luke’s patients in skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities and rehab centers.