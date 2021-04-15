Duluth's Dave Boe lead developer on new game

Duluth-based communications professional Dave Boe served as lead developer for the recently released Rome, Inc. This professional wargame, a solitaire game on the Roman Empire, was released last month by Against the Odds, a subsidiary of LPS Publishing.
“I was honored to be chosen by the publisher of Against the Odds to develop this game,” said Boe. “After 40-plus years in the hobby, I’m no longer just a player of wargames, but now involved in their production. It’s exciting to be a part of the process of creating historical simulations that are enjoyed by players like me around the world.”
“We are delighted to mention Dave Boe's outstanding contributions to one of our successful game designs,” said Steve Rawling, publisher of ATO. “Game ‘designers’ get the headline and most of the credit, but game ‘developers’ are the people who really make things work in the gaming world.
Prior to Rome, Inc., Boe provided editorial assistance for other game companies, including Decision Games and High Flying Dice. He has been assigned to develop another ATO game, Bloody April: The Fight for Arras, 1917, set for publication 2022.
CLICK HERE for more information.