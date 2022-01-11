For the first time in the Duluth Police Department’s history, there is a mother-daughter police duo. Officer Angela Robertson has been a sworn officer with DPD since 2009, and later this week her daughter, Maddy Robertson, will be sworn in as a new officer.
“The community wants to see themselves in our police officers. Having both Angela and Maddy be part of the Duluth Police Department is a testament to the Duluth Police Department’s focus on hiring more diversity,” said Chief Mike Tusken in a statement released by the DPD. “It is not uncommon for families engaged in public service to appreciate the nobility in the work of helping people. We are focused on having a police department that reflects the people in our community.”
Officer Angela Robertson has served in numerous roles while being with the Duluth Police Department. She started as a patrol officer and is now part of one of DPD’s nationally recognized and innovative programs, the CORE Unit, along with the Crisis Negotiators Team (CNT), Peer Support and Honor Guard. Officer Angela Robertson was also named the 2011 Officer of the Year.
“Having my daughter work in the same department I do is humbling. Policing is a male-dominated profession and it’s an honor to have Maddy’s resiliency, strength, and selflessness be part of DPD,” said Angela Robertson. “Maddy continues to make me proud, and I’m beyond happy for her as she kicks off her career.”
Maddy graduated from Fond du Lac with a law enforcement and criminal justice degree in 2020 and was a community service officer for two years with the Duluth Police Department. She’s excited to start her career with her mother as a mentor.
“I’m excited to be able to join the Duluth Police Department and not only follow in my mother’s footsteps but also create my own path of building relationships with the community and serving to the best of my ability,” said Maddy Robertson.
“We have seen the great work Angela has done to lift people up who are struggling. I have also had the opportunity to teach Maddy at Fond du Lac. Maddy is bright and shares a lot of her mom’s character and personality traits and brings strengths of her own making her well-positioned to be successful in serving our community well,” said Chief Tusken. “It’s an honor to have both of these women serve our community.”
The Swearing In Ceremony will be held Friday, January 14, 2022, at 2 p.m. in the Public Safety Building Training Room. Due to COVID, there will be limited attendance, but the public is encouraged to watch the ceremony via Facebook Live. The media is invited to attend the ceremony.