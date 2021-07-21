The Duluth Police Department has hired Mattie Hjelseth as their new public information officer. Ms. Hjelseth recently started in this position earlier this month after moving from West Fargo, North Dakota.
“We are excited to have Mattie bring her experience in news, broadcast journalism, and most recently, serving as the media relations specialist for the City of West Fargo where she was the voice of police operations,” Duluth Police Chief Mike Tusken said. “Her energy and enthusiasm for telling our compelling story of community service and her understanding of the importance of transparency that our community demands will enhance public trust, relationships, and community safety."
Ms. Hjelseth has three years of formal multimedia journalism experience working for print and live media agencies in Minnesota and North Dakota, in addition to three years of communications and marketing experience.
“I’m excited to serve as the Duluth Police Department’s Public Information Officer and look forward to providing the community of Duluth meaningful, engaging, and transparent information about the daily duties and responsibilities of the department through internal and external communication,” Hjelseth said.
Ms. Hjelseth will serve as the communications contact for the Police Department and serve as a member of the command staff. Ms. Helseth will be supervised by Deputy Chief Laura Marquart, who oversees police administration.