Duluth Pack has promoted Grant DeMars to website manager. DeMars began his career at Duluth Pack in May 2019 as marketing associate. He is a graduate of the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities Carlson School of Management, where he earned a degree in marketing.
Latest News
- Duluth Pack promotes DeMars to website manager
- Duluth downtown farmers' market canceled for the season
- St. Louis County sets virtual meeting to talk broadband grants
- Teresa Appelwick named president and CEO of Laurentian Chamber of Commerce
- Surviving the staffing shortage: A guide for small business employers
- The Vintage Hideaway Marketplace announces grand opening
- Great Lakes iron ore trade up 43.6 percent in June
- Telework, equity among priorities for Minn. State workers in contract talks
Latest e-Edition
Online Poll
Should Visit Duluth be replaced by a private marketing agency?
City Hall has put local tourism promotion up for bid.
You voted:
Real-time Stocks
-
65°
Partly Cloudy
-
Duluth, MN (55816)
Today
Some early morning breaks in the overcast, otherwise cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 78F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph..
Tonight
Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 69F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: July 23, 2021 @ 3:33 am
- Full Forecast
-
Sign up for one of our email newsletters and stay informed!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.