The City of Duluth announced its marketing videos have won bronze in the “Campaign: Promotional TV” category 44th Annual Telly Awards. The Telly Awards honors excellence in video and television across all screens and is judged by leaders from video platforms, television, streaming networks and production companies.
Links to the videos, which include “Love it Like We Do,” “Love Winter Like We Do,” and “A Duluth for Every Season,” are listed below:
• Love it Like We Do: https://youtu.be/PkCF2H7Wzb4
• Love Winter Like We Do: https://youtu.be/c0GIEOTNd-A
• A Duluth for Every Season: https://youtu.be/hvjqsA_pZ3E
Additionally, the City of Duluth announced it has won two silver District 8 American Advertising Awards in the “Website” and “Photography” categories.
• Creative submitted
https://l-s.sharefile.com/d-s992340d3d6504f7b9f77546282e6b338
“This is further proof that our new tourism model is not only working – it’s turning heads,” said Mayor Emily Larson. “With thanks to our tourism industry partners here in Duluth, to Senior Economic Developer Tricia Hobbs, and to Bellmont Partners and Lawrence and Schiller, we are forging ahead with a tourism marketing strategy that is seeing growth and expansion. I am proud of that work and I am proud of Duluth for showing the rest of the world what Duluthians already know: this is the place to be.”
The videos and website were some of the first creative elements to be released under the city’s new tourism model, after time was spent surveying industry members, stakeholders, as well as current and potential travelers about what sets Duluth apart.
“It’s been really great to see the energy and excitement from our industry partners with the new creative campaign,” said Hobbs. “The brand came together through collaboration and discussion with industry stakeholders – and the subsequent creative highlights all of what makes Duluth so special. It’s an honor to receive recognition from leaders in the field of marketing and advertising.”
“From day one in our partnership with the City of Duluth, we’ve worked to elevate Duluth’s tourism brand and ensure that in every avenue and platform, the city is seen as the top-tier destination that it is,” said Shelli Lissick, partner at Bellmont Partners. “These awards – along with feedback from the Duluth tourism industry and the results themselves – are confirmation that Bellmont Partners and Lawrence and Schiller are doing just that in our collective work within the new model of the Duluth Tourism Collaborative. They’re a hearty endorsement from industry experts that Duluth is standing out from a crowded playing field. It’s an honor to work with this great city, Visit Duluth and Duluth’s tourism businesses and we look forward to continuing this momentum.”
“The fresh perspective on Duluth’s selling points as a destination, combined with powerhouse marketing capabilities, has elevated the city’s brand equity and reputation,” said Haley Hedstrom, CEO of Lake Superior Zoo. “The campaigns and creative show the full picture of what Duluth has to offer across the city beyond just Canal Park.”