Duluth International Airport (DLH) was awarded the Honorable Mention Balchen/Post Award for excellence in snow and ice control. The awards will be presented at the 54th Annual International Aviation Snow Symposium (IASS) on October 5th, 2020, in Buffalo, NY.
The award is recognizing DLH’s Airside Operations Team for their efforts in maintaining the airport in safe and operational status during the 2019 – 2020 winter season. DLH received the Honorable Mention in the category of Small Commercial Airport (Less than 100,000 operations per year).
DLH experiences a yearly average snowfall of 86.1 inches and has 9,734,070 square feet of airside pavement (runway space, taxiways, aircraft handling aprons, etc.) to keep clear in order to operate 24/7, 365 days a year. That square footage is equivalent to 75+ city miles of two lane highway.
“I’d like to thank the Northeast Chapter/American Association of Airport Executives for sponsoring this award and the IASS selection committee for recognizing our Airside Operations Crews’ efforts,” said Tom Werner, airport executive director. “I’d also like to acknowledge the hard work of our team. They are some of the very best in the business and this award proves it! It also shows their commitment to our customers, our operations and our community.”