The Duluth Fire Department has filled two vacant deputy fire marshal positions. William Chopskie and Chris Orman, both whom have served within the department for the past 14 years, were selected for the positions.
“Bill and Chris bring to our team an incredible wealth of experience and knowledge,” Deputy Chief of Life Safety Jon Otis said. “They will offer a balanced and fair approach to fire investigations and code enforcement issues. We are excited to grow with them in these roles as they work to protect the safety of our firefighters and the Duluth community.”
Bill Chopskie spent the first nine years within the department as a firefighter at the Headquarters Station rotating between all three rigs. There he spent the bulk of his time on Engine 1. He was then promoted to a fire equipment operator and drove Rescue 1 for three years before moving to the Spirit Valley Station to drive 8 Quint for another three years.
“I have always been interested in becoming a fire investigator, for many years prior to taking this position,” Chopskie said. “Being able to look at the clues and try to figure out what happened is very challenging and exciting. I also have been interested in being out in the public and educating them on fire safety, not only for their safety but for the safety of the firefighters responding should there be an incident at their facility/business.”
Chris Orman has served as a firefighter within the Department for fourteen years. During this time he spent this time on all four rigs at Headquarters. Orman also served as a member of the Superior Fire Department, and the 148th Air National Guard Fire Department. Orman retired from the Air National Guard two and half years ago, after serving a total of 23 years.
“I am excited about the work that I will get to do in this office as it is a new set of skills I get to use,” Orman said. “My operational experience will help me when it comes to quantifying the risk reduction for our firefighters when working with businesses to make sure everyone’s safety is the top of our priority list. This office is full of great people with an enormous pool of talent