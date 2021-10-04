The Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed new members to the 2021-22 Board:
Jennifer Cady, Minnesota Power – An ALLETE Company
Scott Christensen, Midwest Communications
Pat deGrood, The Jamar Company
Annie Harala, Northland Constructors of Duluth, LLC
Kenzie Hohman, Essentia Health
Tiffany Hughes, A&L Properties
Rachel Johnson, Precision Pipeline, LLC
The Board of Directors perform an oversight function to the chamber, making policy decisions and planning goals to support the chamber’s mission and members. The transition of board members, effective immediately, represent a diversified group of professions from various business sectors.
Within the board of directors, an executive committee is appointed to act for and on behalf of the board of directors when the board is not in session. This group is accountable to the board for its actions.
The newly appointed 2021-2022 executive committee includes:
Daniel Fanning, Chair, Lake Superior College
Aaron Kelly, Chair Elect, LHB, Inc.
Karen Stromme, Past Chair, UMD Athletics
Renee Appel Mattson, Vice Chair Policy, Trinity Creek Consulting
Matt Baumgartner, President, Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce
Jon Birkeland, Vice Chair Events, Bell Bank
Sara Cole, Vice Chair At Large, Duluth Area Family YMCA
Dr. Chiamaka Enemuoh, Vice Chair Fuse & Leadership Duluth, Lifestone Health Care, Inc.
Steve Glonchak, Treasurer, Members Cooperative Credit Union
The chamber also thanked board members completing their three year term:
Kelsey Johnson, Iron Mining Association of Minnesota
Nicole Johnson, Minnesota Power – An ALLETE Company
Rick Lubbers, Duluth News Tribune
Dan Markham, Kraus-Anderson Construction Company
Debbie Welle Powell, Essentia Health
Shawn Wellnitz, Entrepreneur Fund
Lisa Wilson, Enbridge Energy Company