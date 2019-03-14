DTA selects Employee of the Year and presents safety awards for 2018

The Duluth Transit Authority (DTA) named bus operator Brian Rapp its Employee of the Year for 2018 and presented 99 employees awards for safe performance.
Rapp began working at the DTA as a full-time bus operator in July of 2017 and was presented the DTA Employee of the Month award in February of 2018. This is his first DTA Employee of the Year Award.
The DTA also recognized and commended 81 bus operators and 18 maintenance employees who worked the entire year without a preventable or lost-time accident with a cumulative total of 935 years of accident-free service.
Several DTA employees reached significant safety milestones. Eight reached five years of accident-free service, two at 10 years, one at 25 years and one bus operator, Brian Moe, reached 30 years of accident-free service. Eight were recognized for a perfect attendance record in 2018.