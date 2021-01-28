The Duluth Transit Authority announced today that General Manager Phil Pumphrey has left the DTA but will remain with First Transit, the company currently under contract to staff a General Manager for the agency. Pumphrey is a tenured transit manager, and moves of this nature are part of the landscape, the DTA said in a public statement, as needs change amongst the transit properties with whom First Transit partners.
Rod Fournier, the current assistant general manager and long-time DTA executive, will step into the GM role on an interim basis, effective January 28th.
Aaron Bransky, president of the DTA Board of Directors, spoke on behalf of the group noting, “We thank Mr. Pumphrey for his time with the DTA and wish him well in future endeavors. We have confidence in the team in place moving forward.”
The DTA recently announced some fare structure changes set for March of this year, aiming to reduce the cost of certain passes while building efficiencies, and has plans to roll out other exciting technology and service enhancements in the coming months. Fournier is confident that the team at the DTA is ready to execute these changes, and is excited to continue to deliver the safe, reliable transit services the region has come to expect.