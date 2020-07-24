DSGW Architects names Knutson as additional principal

DSGW Architects has named associate and architect Steve Knutson to the role of principal. Knutson has worked for DSGW for the past 13 years and has played a pivotal role in supporting Native American communities from the Pacific Northwest, Southwest and Midwest.
“Steve brings a high level of communication to our firm, focused around building trust to every project team,” said John Gerzina, president. “He works with each stakeholder to assure that all voices are heard — which leads to better project outcomes. He’s been an integral part of our team and we are pleased to have him play a larger leadership role at DSGW”.
Knutson is a registered architect and certified LEED AP. He received his Bachelor of Science in Architecture from the University of Minnesota and his Masters of Architecture from the University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee.
“My father used to say, every voice carries an important message,” said Knutson. “That’s one of the reasons I am proud to join the shareholder team at DSGW. Everyone’s voice is considered important and we translate that through our client's projects. I’m looking forward to taking on a larger role as we continue to help build communities.”
Knutson’s core expertise areas are working with Native American Communities, Health Care as well as Charter Schools. Recent projects include Fond du Lac Center for American Indian Resources, Lac Vieux Desert Health Center, Red Cliff Community Health Center, Prodeo Academy in Columbia Heights; Community School of Excellence in St. Paul and North Lakes Academy in Forest Lake.