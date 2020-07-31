Drs. Ritchie, Butler join Essentia

Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center in added Dr. Michael Ritchie, a hospitalist, to its team. He earned his medical degree from St. George’s University School of Medicine in Grenada, West Indies, and completed a residency at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis.
“Internal medicine provided the most range of potential subspecialties coming out of medical school, and hospitalist medicine is the most varied practice available and allows an excellent work-life balance,” he said.
Dr. Annabelle Butler, a bariatric surgeon, has joined Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic in Duluth.
Dr. Butler earned a medical degree from Indiana University School of Medicine in Indianapolis. She completed a residency in general surgery at the Medical College of Wisconsin in Milwaukee and a fellowship in bariatric and minimally invasive surgery at Indiana University School of Medicine.