Driessen named healthy living director

Kelcie Driessen has been selected as healthy living director YMCA at the Essentia Wellness Center in Hermantown.
“Kelcie brings passion, excitement, and a commitment to wellness to our growing team and the entire YMCA community,” said Sara Cole, oresident can chief executive of the Duluth Area Family YMCA. “She has been a valuable part of our team for the past three years as the Woodland Community Center Director, and we are excited to see her grow as our Healthy Living Director.”
Driessen has been involved with the YMCA for more than eight years in a variety of capacities, including intern, member service desk representative, and group exercise instructor. Most recently, she served as the YMCA’s Woodland Community Center director. As healthy living director, she will be responsible for managing all health and wellness staff and creating excellent experiences for members, guests, and employees. She holds a bachelor’s degree in exercise science with a health and fitness concentration from University of Minnesota Duluth.