Dr. William Smoot to join Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center

Dr. William Smoot is joining the emergency medicine department at Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth.
“It’s a great community of physicians and a great area to raise my family,” said Smoot, expressing his excitement to join Essentia.
Smoot earned his medical degree from Michigan State University. He was driven to his career field, in part, after spending time in the U.S. Army.
“Having formally practiced as a paramedic, U.S. Army medic and rural emergency department physician assistant, I have always enjoyed providing high-quality, focused emergency care,” Dr. Smoot said.