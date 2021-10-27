Dr. Stephen Smalley joins cardiology department at Essentia Health-Ashland Clinic

The Essentia Health-Ashland Clinic welcomes Dr. Stephen Smalley, who specializes in cardiology.
“This is a great opportunity for me to work in a place that my family loves while also working with a great group of people and bringing cardiac care to the South Shore area of Wisconsin,” said Smalley.
Dr. Smalley earned his medical degree from the University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine in Iowa City. He completed his internal medicine residency at the University of Iowa hospitals and clinics and his residency in cardiology at the University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison. He is board-certified in three different areas.
“The ability to make an impact in people’s lives in emergency settings with life-saving procedures is what initially attracted me to the field,” said Smalley. “It’s very gratifying to make an impact in someone’s life while restoring and improving their heart health.”