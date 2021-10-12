Dr. Michael Hayes joins Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic

Dr. Michael Hayes, a neurologist, is excited to join the Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic.
“I want my patients to know that they are ultimately in control of their medical care,” said Dr. Hayes. “I strive to make sure that my patients are fully informed and comfortable with any treatment decisions that we make together.”
Dr. Hayes earned his medical degree from the University of Minnesota Medical School in Minneapolis and is certified by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology. He is especially interested in treating patients diagnosed with epilepsy.