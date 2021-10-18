Dr. Matthew Wheeler joins Essentia Health-Hayward Clinic

Dr. Matthew Wheeler joins the Essentia Health-Hayward Clinic. He is a family medicine physician with an emphasis on obstetrics.
“I knew as soon as I made the decision to become a doctor that I wanted to be in family medicine,” said Dr. Wheeler. “I get to see a wide variety of patients and help them achieve their health goals.”
Dr. Wheeler earned his medical degree from the Medical College of Wisconsin in Green Bay.
“I believe that true wellness goes far beyond just a prescription,” said Dr. Wheeler. “I want to serve the whole patient, the whole family and the whole community. Providing this care and delivering babies is special, exciting and such a privilege to share with the community.”