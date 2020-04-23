Dr. Lundberg joins St.Luke's

Dr. William Lundberg has joined St. Luke’s Orthopedics & Sports Medicine.
Dr. Lundberg received his medical degree from the Medical College of Wisconsin in Milwaukee. He completed his orthopedic surgery residency at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis. Dr. Lundberg is board certified in orthopedic surgery with a sports medicine sub-specialty by the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery.
He was also a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army Reserve from 2001 to 2011. During his service, he was deployed in Germany, Iraq and Afghanistan. Prior to joining St. Luke’s, Dr. Lundberg practiced at Twin Cities Orthopedics for more than 17 years.