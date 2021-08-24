Dr. Kristina Reed joins Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic

Dr. Kristina Reed is excited to join the Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic specializing in interventional pain and the spine care program. Originally from Wisconsin, Dr. Reed is glad to be back in the Midwest after spending the last 16 years in Utah.
“Essentia provides a tight-knit workforce of highly skilled and caring health care workers who are committed to providing exceptional care for our community in Duluth, and I’m excited to be a part of that,” said Dr. Reed.
Dr. Reed earned her medical degree from the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio, in San Antonio, Texas. She is certified by the American Board of Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation.
“The most important thing in my profession is to put the patient first and foremost, their goals and their hopes for their future. My job is to work together with them to make those goals a reality,” said Dr. Reed.