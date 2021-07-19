Dr. Kristen Lane to join Essentia Health’s behavioral health team

Essentia Health is excited to welcome Dr. Kristen Lane to the Duluth clinic, where she will specialize in behavioral health and psychological testing.
Lane studied at the University of Minnesota Duluth, and she earned her doctorate degree in clinical psychology at Capella University in Minneapolis.
“Working in this field allows me to help people identify their strengths and areas they want to improve on to better their mental health and wellness,” she said.
Lane was drawn to Essentia because it is a comprehensive and integrated health care system that provides quality care and is active in the communities it serves. As a licensed psychologist, Lane said she understands that it is not easy to open up about mental health concerns.
“I am here to listen with an open mind and help provide some answers and develop a plan to address the patients’ concerns,” said Lane.