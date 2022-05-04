Dr. Judah Askew, a cardiothoracic surgeon, joins the Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic

Essentia Health welcomes Dr. Judah Askew, who will specialize in cardiothoracic surgery at the Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic.
“Essentia is a very strong health system in the region with an excellent reputation for world-class care,” said Dr. Askew. “I look forward to growing the cardiothoracic surgical group.”
Dr. Askew received his medical degree from Oregon Health and Sciences University in Portland, completed two surgical residencies and is certified to practice cardiothoracic vascular surgery.
“I’ve dedicated my life to cardiac surgery and it is my passion, and care for every patient like they are my family,” said Dr. Askew. “My goal is for every patient to get the best care available in the world and get them through what can be a scary and stressful experience with the help and comfort of my care team.”