Dr. Jon Pryor is joining Essentia Health in the role of East Market president, overseeing Essentia’s facilities in northeastern Minnesota and northwestern Wisconsin. He previously served as chief executive officer for Hennepin Healthcare System in Minneapolis, providing a depth of experience that will be beneficial to patients in the Northland.
Essentia Health Chief Executive Officer Dr. David Herman has been serving in this role on an interim basis for almost a year. Dr. Pryor’s arrival will allow Dr. Herman to focus his time and attention on the organization as a whole.
“We are very fortunate to attract a leader with this level of experience, a connection to Minnesota and our region, and a commitment to our mission and values,” Dr. Herman says. “Dr. Pryor’s passion for supporting the health of the community will also translate well to his position here.”
During his time at Hennepin Healthcare, Dr. Pryor led a $1 billion health system comprised of a 484-bed hospital, a Level 1 Trauma Center and nine clinics employing 6,000 medical professionals and staff. He oversaw the construction of a $220 million specialty care clinic. Dr. Pryor has also served as CEO of the Medical College of Physicians, the clinical practice group of the Medical College of Wisconsin in Milwaukee.
A urologic surgeon by training, Dr. Pryor was chair of the department of Urologic Surgery at the University of Minnesota. He holds a bachelor’s degree in physics from Carleton College, a medical degree from the University of Minnesota School of Medicine, a master’s degree in surgery from the University of Virginia and a master’s degree in business administration from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University. He completed residency and fellowship programs in urology.