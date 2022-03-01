Dr. Hana Main joins Essentia Health-Virginia

Dr. Hana Main has joined the Essentia Health-Virginia clinic, where she specializes in family medicine with obstetrics.
“I chose family medicine because I believe that the best way to take care of a patient is by taking care of the whole patient and even their families,” said Dr. Main. “Building that trust and relationship leads to the best possible outcome for patients.”
Dr. Main, who grew up in Bemidji, earned her medical degree from the University of Minnesota Medical School in Minneapolis. She completed her residency at Alaska Family Medicine Residency in Anchorage, Alaska, and her fellowship at the Swedish Medical Center in Seattle.
“I am especially interested in obstetric care and women’s health,” said Dr. Main. “I chose to undergo extra training in high-risk OB with cesarean sections so I could appropriately take care of these patients.”