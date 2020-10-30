Dr. Davies joins Orthopaedic Associates

Orthopaedic Associates of Duluth, P.A. announced that Dr. Matthew T. Davies has joined the surgical department as a board-eligible neurosurgeon. He will be working with a variety of patients including individuals who require care in spinal oncology and spinal deformity.
Dr. Davies specializes in SI Joint Fusion, bringing this expertise to the Northland. The Sacroiliac Joint is located in between the last segment of the spine, the sacrum, and the large pelvic bones, or ilium, and contributes to 15-30% of lower back pain.
He graduated summa cum laude from the University of Minnesota – Duluth and earned his medical degree from the University of Vermont College of Medicine while earning AOA honors (which is reserved for the top 10% of medical students). He then completed his neurological surgery residency at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, and also trained at Parkland Hospital, UTSW, the North Texas VA, and Children’s Medical Center Dallas. He went on to complete his fellowship training in spinal oncology and spinal deformity, as well as receiving additional training and certification in SI joint fusion through SI-Fuse/SI-Bone.
Dr. Davies will see patients at Orthopaedic Associates’ Duluth and Hibbing clinics. He will also be working closely with his brother, Dr. Christopher Davies, MD, who works as an anesthesiologist and specializes in pain management at Lakewalk Surgery Center.