Dr. Cristina Castillo-Nelson joins St. Luke’s Chequamegon clinic

St. Luke’s Chequamegon Clinic in Ashland welcomes Family Medicine Physician Dr. Cristina Castillo-Nelson.
Castillo-Nelson earned her medical degree from the University of California Irvine School of Medicine. She completed her Master of Public Health degree in Maternal and Infant Health from the University of Minnesota, Minneapolis. She completed her residency at the Duluth Family Medicine Residency Program. She is fellowship trained in obstetrics. She is board certified in family medicine by the American Board of Family Medicine.
Her areas of interest include obstetrics, c-sections, women’s health, contraception, preventative medicine, pediatrics, public health, integrative medicine, mental health and social justice.