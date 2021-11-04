Dr. Courtney Green joins Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center

Essentia Health welcomes Dr. Courtney Green to the trauma surgery team at Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center.
“Essentia Health always strives to be on the leading edge of medical practice and maintains its commitment to the unique needs of its community and region,” said Green. “I look forward to being part of a team with those values.”
Green earned her medical degree from the University of Minnesota Medical School in Minneapolis and is certified by the American Board of Surgery.
“Even in the most acute settings, every patient is unique and deserves personalized care,” said Green. “I am honored to help patients navigate this process with respect to trauma, acute surgical needs and critical illness.”