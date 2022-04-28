Dr. Arne Vainio named Bemidji State’s 2022 Distinguished Minnesotan

Arne Vainio, M.D., who has spent the last 25 years as a family practice physician on Minnesota’s Fond du Lac Reservation, will deliver Bemidji State University’s 2022 Commencement address as the recipient of the university’s 38th Distinguished Minnesotan award.
First presented in 1981, Bemidji State’s Distinguished Minnesotan award acknowledges the contributions of current or former residents of the state who have performed exemplary service to the people of Minnesota or the United States. Vainio's honor is the first bestowed by the university since 2019, as the award returns after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Distinguished Minnesotan traditionally addresses graduating seniors at Bemidji State’s Commencement ceremony, set for May 6 in Bemidji’s Sanford Center. Vainio’s address will be delivered to graduates and streamed online during BSU’s three May 6 graduation ceremonies, one for each of the university’s three colleges.