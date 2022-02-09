Dr. Amy Hwang named medical director of St. Luke’s Rejuvenation Center

Dr. Amy Hwang has been named medical director of St. Luke’s Rejuvenation Center.
After receiving her medical degree at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, Hwang completed her otolaryngology - head and neck surgery residency at Eastern Virginia Medical School in Norfolk. She spent a year studying plastic and reconstructive surgery at the University of California, Davis, and she completed an otology fellowship at Pittsburgh Ear Associates in Pennsylvania.
Hwang worked in general ear, nose and throat practices in California, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia prior to joining St. Luke's in 2020. She now focuses her practice to medicalaAesthetics. Her areas of interest include use of botulinum toxin for facial aesthetics and TMJ/ orofacial pain, dermal fillers, and aesthetic laser and light-based procedures.