Dr. Amy Bergstrom named NADOHE Fellow

St. Scholastica Chief Diversity Officer Amy Bergstrom was selected as a fellow by the National Association of Diversity Officers in Higher Education (NADOHE).
She is one of seven leaders nationwide who will participate in NADOHE’s Chief Diversity Officer Fellows Program (CDOFP) for the 2021-22 academic year.
CDOFP is a professional leadership program of mentorship for new and early career chief diversity officers. Fellowship participants receive mentoring from a senior-level chief diversity officer for guided professional development opportunities and support.
“I am excited and honored to participate in NADOHE’s CDO Fellowship,” said Bergstrom (pictured). “This opportunity will help me grow as a professional, but it will also greatly advance the college’s inclusive excellence efforts.”
Bergstrom has been partnered with Dr. Elizabeth Ortiz, vice president of institutional diversity and equity at DePaul University in Chicago.
St. Scholastica president Barbara McDonald praised Bergstrom for her appointment.
“We are so proud of Amy’s selection into the highly competitive Chief Diversity Officer Fellows Program,” said McDonald. “This appointment represents a historic professional milestone for her. The college is lucky to have her as a leader. We’re excited to see how this mentorship will advance the college’s diversity, equity and inclusion goals.”
Bergstrom was appointed Chief Diversity Officer in May 2020, a role she had served in on an interim basis since August 2019. Prior to that, she was Associate Professor and Program Director for the Master of Education program. She has been with the college since 2010.
Bergstrom holds a Doctor of Education from the University of Minnesota, a Master of Education and Graduate Certificate from Harvard University, and a Bachelor of Applied Arts degree from the University of Minnesota Duluth. She is a member of the Red Lake Band of Ojibwe.