Dr. Abby Fredrickson joins psychiatry team at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic

The Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic is proud to welcome Dr. Abby Fredrickson to its psychiatry team.
“Essentia’s culture among its staff members is notable,” said Dr. Fredrickson. “All of my interactions were warm, organized and inspiring, and I’m excited to be a part of such a positive team.”
Dr. Fredrickson earned her medical degree from Central Michigan University in Mount Pleasant, Mich.
“I focus my practice on working with my patients, not against them. I want to work side-by-side with them to help meet their goals of achieving wellness of the mind,” said Dr. Fredrickson.