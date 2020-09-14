Andy Donahue, Small Business Development Center director at the University of Wisconsin-Superior, was presented the Small Business Administration’s 2020 Wisconsin Small Business Development Center Excellence and Innovation Center Award during a Monday ceremony in Superior.
The award was presented by Eric Ness, Wisconsin district director for the U.S. Small Business Administration.
Through Donahue’s hands-on engagement with businesses and partners throughout the SBDC’s eight-county area, SBDC-assisted businesses received infusions of capital totaling $4.1 million, 150-percent of the SBDC’s goal. The center also achieved 100-percent client satisfaction and has become a well-known resource in the region under his leadership.
The award recognizes the SBDC’s outstanding goal achievement and collaborations with stakeholders and the university. Key among these are the student-to-business collaborative cultivated through the Center for Entrepreneurship and Economic and an economic research consortium.