Dee Munson joins the BusinessNorth team

This January, the BusinessNorth team welcomed our new advertising manager Dee Munson. Dee is taking the reins from long-time manager Steve Lynch, who is stepping down from manager but will still stay connected to BizNorth activities.
Dee, a native Duluthian and a graduate of Central High School and UMD, is well-known throughout the region’s publishing world, having worked with Harcourt Brace Jovanovich, The Woman Today, and now, with Lake Superior Magazine, our sister publication.
We thank Steve for his service to BusinessNorth.
“Steve has been part of the BusinessNorth family for 12 years and will be missed,” said Beth Bily, co-publisher. “He leaves BusinessNorth in very capable hands. Dee is a true advertising professiolnal and will serve the publication’s customers well.”