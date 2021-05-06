David Strum hired as VP – Senior Commercial Banker at National Bank of Commerce

National Bank of Commerce (NBC), continues its growth and expansion with the addition of a new associate, hiring David Strum as a VP - Senior Commercial Banker.
David is a Superior, WI native. He graduated from the University of Minnesota – Duluth with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. He also earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Wisconsin – Superior. With 12 years in banking, David brings a wealth of skills and expertise to the commercial team at NBC. He previously worked at Superior Choice Credit Union as both a manager of their commercial department as well as a commercial lender. Working out of NBC’s Superior-Main location he will be responsible for building relationships with commercial customers to help our local businesses and communities prosper. Having associates involved in community organizations is very important to the bank. David serves as Commissioner on the City of Superior Plan Commission, board member of the City of Superior Assessment Board of Review and is a member of the Superior Elks Lodge.
Brad Roden, SVP - Chief Banking Officer, stated “NBC and the commercial banking department is very excited to welcome David. His previous business banking experience and knowledge will be instrumental in helping us grow and meet the needs of those in our communities. He will make an excellent addition to our team and we look forward to watching him excel."
National Bank of Commerce is headquartered in Superior and also has locations in Duluth, Esko, Hermantown, Hibbing, Poplar and Solon Springs. The bank’s web address is nbcbanking.com