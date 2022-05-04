David Saber of Park State Bank named finalist for Entrepreneur of The Year 2022 Heartland Award

David Saber, chairman and CEO of Park Financial Group and Park State Bank, has been named an Entrepreneur of the Year 2022 Heartland Award finalist.
The Entrepreneur of the Year is one of the preeminent competitive business awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who think big to succeed. Founded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur of the Year Awards are presented by PNC Bank. In the Heartland, sponsors also include Twin Cities Business, Padilla, Salo LLC and Colliers International.
Saber was selected by a panel of independent judges according to the following criteria: entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact, among other core contributions and attributes.
“It is humbling to be named a Heartland Award finalist among an exceptional group of leaders. It is not without the extraordinary hard work, time and effort of our entire organization and our valued clients that this honor would be possible”, said Saber.
Regional award winners will be announced on June 9 at the Fillmore Minneapolis. The regional winners will then be considered by the national independent judging panel, and national awards will be presented in November at the Strategic Growth Forum. The Entrepreneur of the Year national overall award winner will then move on to compete for the Ernst and Young World Entrepreneur of the Year award in June 2023.