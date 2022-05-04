David Fink chosen as new Environmental Services Director for St. Louis County

David Fink has been chosen as the new Director of Environmental Services for St. Louis County. Fink has worked for the County for 24 years, including as the department's deputy director from 2019-2021. For the last year, he has led Environmental Services as its interim director, since the retirement of previous director Mark St. Lawrence.
The Environmental Services Department is responsible for solid waste management throughout the county with the exception of the communities in the Western Lake Superior Sanitary District. With a staff of 41, the department operates the regional landfill and a mixed recycling processing center located in Virginia, two household hazardous waste collection facilities in Virginia and Hibbing, along with canister sites and transfer stations at 24 locations throughout the county for the collection of trash and recycling.
“Dave has both the experience and the passion to lead the Environmental Services Department into what is a very challenging future,” said County Commissioner Keith Nelson, who chairs the county's Solid Waste and Septic Sub-committee. "He consistently demonstrates his knowledge and leadership skills as we've worked to expand and relocate the leachate management ponds at the regional landfill, and as we've begun exploring options for a new regional waste management campus in Canyon."
"I am very excited to serve in this leadership role and build on the successful model of my predecessors," said Fink. "We are committed to providing continued exemplary customer service, affordable waste management solutions and improved environmental protection for all residents of St. Louis County and the Northeast region of the state."
To learn more about the Environmental Services Department and find a list of waste and recycling drop off locations, visit stlouiscountymn.gov/environmentalservices.