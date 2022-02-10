David Coy joins Kero Creative

Duluth, MN (55816)

Today

Periods of snow. High 24F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow this evening will taper off and give way to cloudy skies late. Low 21F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snowfall around one inch.