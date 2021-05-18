Dane named American Loggers Council executive director

Scott Dane has been named American Loggers Council executive director.
Dane, of rural Gilbert, Minnesota, takes over the position June 1.
Dane for 17 years has been executive director of the Associated Contract Loggers and Truckers of Minnesota (ACLT).
“After close to 18 months of searching for a new executive director for the ALC (American Loggers Council), the search committee was able to narrow the field down to one candidate,” said Tim Christopherson, ALC president. “I am pleased that Scott has accepted the position and look forward to working with him during the transition. He has the drive, passion and ambition to take ALC to the next level.”
ALC is the only national organization solely dedicated to representing the rights and interests of independent loggers and log truck contractors (members) on a national level. Its mission is to enhance the logging profession, provide a unified voice on logging issues; cooperate with public, industrial and private timberland owners to further sustainable forestry practices; an, advocate for the rights and interests of its members by developing and/or supporting national legislation and initiatives favorable to its members.
Dane replaces retiring Executive Director Danny Dructor.
Dane said he is prepared to remain involved in the ACLT to ensure that it continues to be the leading timber industry association in Minnesota.
The ACLT will hold its annual meeting and conference, “A new beginning,” July 16 in Blackberry, Minn.
With Dane's hiring, ALC offices will move to Minnesota from Texas.