Culliney joins Ashland Clinic

Dr. John Culliney, a radiologist, has joined the Radiology Department at the Essentia Health-Ashland Clinic.
“Early in my life, I was torn between engineering and the life sciences,” explains Dr. Culliney. “One of the last rotations I had in medical school was radiology. It was a pleasant mix of medicine with advanced technology. I knew after that rotation what I would do for the rest of my career.”
Dr. Culliney earned a medical degree from Rutgers-New Jersey Medical School in Newark, New Jersey. He completed a residency in radiology at Rutgers-New Jersey Medical School, and a fellowship in body imaging at Drexel University College of Medicine in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Dr. Culliney is certified by the American Board of Radiology in diagnostic radiology and is a fellow of the American College of Radiology.