Criste, Bleess and Bielak join Giant Voices

Giant Voices, Inc announced the expansion of its account management and creative teams with the hires of Caroline Criste, account executive, and graphic designers Claudia Bleess and Ewelina Bilak.
“These talented women are a fantastic addition to our firm,” said Jena Mertz, Giant Voices partner. “Caroline, Claudia and Ewelina each bring unique skills that help round out and strengthen the creative and account teams.”
Criste learned her digital marketing expertise as a lead generation specialist with a digital marketing firm based on the East Coast. She also completed marketing and arts management internships for organizations focused on the performing arts. A talented dancer, Criste trains and performs in New York City and is deeply involved in the dance community. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin - Madison with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Dance and a degree in Economics. She lives in Brooklyn, New York, and joined Giant Voices as an account executive in March
Bleess developed a passion for art and graphic design as a student in Fairmont, Minn. and joined Giant Voices part-time in April while completing her Master of Business Administration coursework at the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD). She also earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in marketing and graphic design from UMD in 2022. Bleess has held various collegiate positions at UMD, including graphic design needs.
Ewalina Bielak joined Giant Voices as a graphic designer in April after working as a graphic designer for several companies in the Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls and Fargo/Moorhead markets. Bielak comes to Minnesota from Nowy Sącz, Poland. After graduating from Rzeszów University with a degree in graphic design, she participated in a work and travel program and spent a summer working as a graphic designer and customer service specialist. Bielak is a talented artist and painter, and she enjoys getting involved in her community by lending her skills to organizations that uplift the arts and immigrant communities.