Crawford named vice chair of group

Minnesota’s Council for Minnesotans of African Heritage (CMAH) announced the election of the city of Duluth’s Human Rights Officer, Carl Crawford, as its vice chair.
In his role as the city’s human rights officer, he works to enforce city and state human rights laws and to ensure city services are accessible to all people without discrimination. In addition, the human rights officer also serves as the equal opportunity representative for the city and the ADA coordinator, responsible for enforcement of policies against discrimination and harassment, diversifying the workforce, and promoting accessibility for all residents.
“I’m beyond honored to receive the support of the council in this election,” said Crawford. “The conversations I’m able to have that shape lawmaking by advising state lawmakers as to the issues faced by all folks of African heritage in the state are always important, but now more than ever. I look forward to continuing this work with Gov. Walz and state lawmakers.”
“I am thrilled for, but not surprised by Carl’s election to the CMAH,” said Mayor Emily Larson, who hired Carl Crawford in 2016. “Carl’s earnest and diligent commitment to the work and mission of the council coupled with his genuine desire to help all people through a lens of social justice makes him an exemplary human rights officer, as well as an exemplary board or council member no matter what the focus of the group.”
In addition to his human rights work, Crawford was a founding board member of the Clayton Jackson McGhie Memorial and has served in numerous roles on organizational boards and committees such as Community Action Duluth, Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce, Woodland Hills, Men as Peacemakers, the Ordean Foundation, SOAR, NAACP and American Cancer Society. He is the recipient of the 2012 MLK Jr. Drum Major for Peace Award, is active with the Family Freedom School of Duluth and is longtime youth and high school basketball coach.