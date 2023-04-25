Craft joins Swim Creative

Swim Creative has added Project Manager Alix Craft to its team.
She is a graduate of the University of Minnesota College of Design with a degree in Apparel Design. After a stint living and working in Seattle, Craft moved to the Duluth area in 2016. Prior to joining Swim, she was with Northern News Now, where she worked as an account executive.
Craft brings to Swim years of experience in various client-facing roles. Her background in design brings a mix of both strong ideation and the organizational skills to move projects forward.
“Alix brings a unique skill set to Swim,” said Swim founder Patrice Bradley. “Her eye for strategic creative as well as her ability to forge strong client relationships means she’ll be a great partner with our clients.”