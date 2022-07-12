Corrinne Lamb-Mulhall joins Harbor Pointe Credit Union

Corrinne Lamb-Mulhall has joined the Harbor Pointe Credit Union lending team. She brings many years of financial lending expertise and will serve members' mortgage and consumer lending needs at the Kenwood Branch.
