Community Memorial Hospital names Liz Zappitello as Chief Nursing Officer

Community Memorial Hospital (CMH) expands its administration with the addition of Liz Zappitello, Chief Nursing Officer (CNO).
Zappitello is responsible for the oversight of all nursing practices and ensuring that the highest standards of quality are being met for each patient experience. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Viterbo College, an MBA in rural healthcare from The College of St. Scholastica, and a Master of Arts in Management with a focus on healthcare. She joins CMH with over 30 years of nursing and healthcare leadership experience.