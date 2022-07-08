Coast Guard installs new commander
Cmdr. Jarrod M. DeWitz (left), the new commander of the U.S. Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit Duluth, shares a light moment after the official transfer of command with Capt. Anthony R. Jones (center), commander for Sector Sault Ste. Marie, and Cmdr. Frances Smith (right), who leaves MSU Duluth after acting in that role since June 2019.
 
 
 Photo by Jayson Hron
A change of command ceremony Friday brought a new head to the Marine Safety Unit Duluth of the U.S. Coast Guard. The ceremony took place at the Lincoln Park Middle School and drew a few dozen people, including the Capt. Anthony R. Jones, sector commander for the Sector Sault Ste. Marie that includes all of Lake Superior plus northern Lakes Michigan and Huron.

Cmdr. Jarrod M. DeWitz took over MSU Duluth from Cmdr. Frances M. Smith, who came on board in June of 2019.

DeWitz, who joined the Coast Guard in 2003, comes to this northern Minnesota post from service in Sector Honolulu, where he was the Prevention Department Head, overseeing U.S. and foreign maritime traffic in a 1.4 million square mile area. His home state is Arizona.

Smith, who joined the USCG in 1999 and graduated from its Officer Candidate School in 2003, will now serve at the U.S. Coast Guard Training Center in Yorktown. She's originally from Missouri.

Coast Guard commanders generally serve three years in one location. Later this summer, the commander of Station Duluth will change.

Duluth hosts several units of the U.S. Coast Guard, including the crew of the USCG cutter Spar and Station Duluth, located on Park Point. MSU Duluth is headquartered in the federal building near the county courthouse and city hall. The MSU Duluth chief commander and crew are responsible for executing all marine safety missions associated with maritime safety, security and the protection of Lake Superior and its connecting and tributary waters.