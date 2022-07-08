Coast Guard installs new commander

Cmdr. Jarrod M. DeWitz took over MSU Duluth from Cmdr. Frances M. Smith, who came on board in June of 2019.
DeWitz, who joined the Coast Guard in 2003, comes to this northern Minnesota post from service in Sector Honolulu, where he was the Prevention Department Head, overseeing U.S. and foreign maritime traffic in a 1.4 million square mile area. His home state is Arizona.
Smith, who joined the USCG in 1999 and graduated from its Officer Candidate School in 2003, will now serve at the U.S. Coast Guard Training Center in Yorktown. She's originally from Missouri.
Coast Guard commanders generally serve three years in one location. Later this summer, the commander of Station Duluth will change.
Duluth hosts several units of the U.S. Coast Guard, including the crew of the USCG cutter Spar and Station Duluth, located on Park Point. MSU Duluth is headquartered in the federal building near the county courthouse and city hall. The MSU Duluth chief commander and crew are responsible for executing all marine safety missions associated with maritime safety, security and the protection of Lake Superior and its connecting and tributary waters.