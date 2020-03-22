CMH names Alston practice administrator at CMH Raiter

Community Memorial Hospital announced Ronald Alston was named practice administrator for CMH Raiter Family Clinic and Specialty Clinic.
He is originally from Washington, DC and moved to Rochester, Minn. following high school graduation. Alston holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration and a Master’s Degree in Human and Healthcare Administration.
Prior to joining Community Memorial Hospital as practice administrator, he was employed in the Mayo system and Essentia Health. During his career, he has worked with community organizations combining healthcare and communities and hopes to continue that model in his new position at CMH Raiter Family Clinic.