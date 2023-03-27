Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) was named a 2022 GM Supplier of the Year by General Motors at its 31th annual Supplier of the Year awards ceremony in San Antonio, Texas. This is the sixth consecutive year Cleveland-Cliffs has received the award.
GM’s Supplier of the Year award recognizes distinguished global suppliers that exceed GM’s requirements, in turn providing GM customers with innovative technologies and among the highest quality in the automotive industry.
Lourenco Goncalves, Cleveland-Cliffs’ Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer said, “Cleveland-Cliffs’ dedication to serving the automotive industry is at our deepest core, and we remain committed to our position as the leading automotive steel supplier in North America. Our acceptance of this award for the sixth straight year is great recognition for everything we do companywide to have this leadership position – from product quality, to customer service, to innovation. We are grateful for our partnership with General Motors, and look forward to continuing our track record of consistent performance delivering the best quality products exactly when needed, without ever having supply chain disruptions.”