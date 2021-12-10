In honor of Pam Kramer's retirement as director of Duluth LISC (Local Initiatives Support Corporation), the City of Duluth's Office of the Mayor has declared Dec. 6-10 Pam Kramer Week.
"It is an honor to celebrate Pam who is values-driven, people-centered, and phenomenal," said Duluth Mayor Emily Larson in a statement posted on social media. "Thank you for being a friend, a mentor, and being together in this work for so many years. There's so many projects, so many successes and joy, over nearly 25 years with Duluth LISC (Local Initiatives Support Corporation."